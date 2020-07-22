Catholic World News

Attacks on Catholic statues continue

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: This article discusses recent attacks in New York, Illinois, and Montana, as well as in Indiana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!