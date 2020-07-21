Catholic World News

Vandalism again at Boston parish

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A statue of the Virgin Mary has been vandalized twice within a 10-day period in Boston’s Dorchester section. A trash barrel was left over the head of the statue at St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, at one of the city’s busiest intersections. A few days earlier a statue was burned at nearby St. Peter’s parish. “It is becoming increasingly clear that these crimes can no longer be treated as a collection of random incidents,” said C.J. Doyle of the Catholic Action League. Local office report that the parish has not submitted a police report.

