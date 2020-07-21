Catholic World News

Turkey’s Erdogan invites Pope to dedication of Hagia Sophia mosque

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s President Reccip Erdogan, who has ruled that the Hagia Sophia will be used as a mosque beginning next week, has included Pope Francis on a list of dignitaries invited to the inaugural ceremony for the Muslim community. The Vatican has not responded.

