Rome diocese provides church for Syro-Malabar Catholics

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar of the Rome diocese, has given the city’s Syro-Malabar Catholics the use of the church of St. Anastasia on the Palatine. Last year the leader of the world’s Syro-Malabars, Cardinal George Alencherry, had asked Pope Francis to make some provision for the roughly 7,000 members of the India-based community who are now living in and around Rome.

