Africa’s inadequate CO19 response mired in colonial legacy, South African cardinal says

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The challenge for the Church is to help remove the lack of information, the lack of expertise, the lack of resources, the lack of personnel and the lack of economic strength to apply that know-how, and the authority to do so,” said Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier of Durban.

