USCCB calls on Congress to spend at least $12 billion on international CO19 relief

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB called on the faithful to “urge your members of Congress to provide at least $12 billion in funding for the international response to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19 around the world. As negotiations continue on the next COVID-19 emergency aid package, your voice is needed so your members of Congress hear from their voters.”

