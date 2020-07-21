Catholic World News

British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against parish

July 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: The White Rock Pride Society filed a complaint against Star of the Sea Parish after it declined to rent its community center to PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) for a fundraising event.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!