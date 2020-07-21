Catholic World News
Victims of Tolkien’s son among hundreds in line for larger abuse payouts
July 21, 2020
» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph
CWN Editor's Note: Father John Tolkien (1917-2003) was ordained to the priesthood in 1946.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!