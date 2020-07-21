Catholic World News

Japanese archbishop urges US to witness the Gospel of peace

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I want the Americans to work for peace without the possession and use of weapons,” said Archbishop Joseph Mitsuaki Takami of Nagasaki, president of the Japanese bishops’ conference and a survivor of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki. “The only thing we can do is to make a strong appeal to their conscience. In this sense, I want Christian politicians to be aware that they have a grave responsibility.”

