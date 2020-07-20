Catholic World News

Caravan of 100 cars protests Indianapolis archdiocese’s policy on transgender students

July 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Meli Barber, vice president of DignityUSA, spoke at the event; according to the report, she is “the former director of religious education for the Indianapolis Archdiocese and left her post several years ago to marry her now wife.”

