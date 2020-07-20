Catholic World News

Woman who now identifies herself as man sues Catholic hospital for refusing hysterectomy

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Direct sterilization of either men or women, whether permanent or temporary, is not permitted in a Catholic health care institution,” according to the US bishops’ health care directives Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services. “Procedures that induce sterility are permitted when their direct effect is the cure or alleviation of a present and serious pathology and a simpler treatment is not available.”

