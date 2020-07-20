Catholic World News

Indonesian archbishop, several priests catch CO19

July 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Kornelius Sipayung, a Capuchin Franciscan, is 49 and is archbishop of Medan, the capital of North Sumatra (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

