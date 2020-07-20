Catholic World News

‘Priestly zeal, fidelity to the Gospel’: papal telegram on death of Cardinal Grocholewski

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Catholic Education, died on July 17. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, was principal celebrant at his funeral Mass, and Pope Francis presided at the final commendation.

