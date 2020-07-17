Catholic World News

Bankrupt Buffalo diocese retains expensive PR consultant

July 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on WKBW

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, is paying a public-relations consultant at a rate of $10,000 a month, plus expenses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!