British court rules foster care agency can serve only Christians, but cannot exclude gay couples

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The High Court of Justice ruled that the Equality Act (2010) and the European Convention on Human Rights compel an evangelical Christian foster care agency to place children with homosexual couples.

