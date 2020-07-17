Catholic World News

Philippine bishop deplores cutting of trees for real estate development

July 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Mankind has immense power to destroy the environment, which we are doing very well at the moment, and we have the power to save it — if we choose to,” said Bishop Victor Bendico of Baguio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!