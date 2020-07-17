Catholic World News
Police seize Italian financier’s phones in Vatican corruption probe
July 17, 2020
CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The financier, Raffele Mincione, recently defended his dealings with the Vatican.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
