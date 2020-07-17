Catholic World News

Uganda’s bishops announce they can no longer afford to pay teachers in Catholic schools

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Ugandan Episcopal Conference cited the impact of the pandemic. “Most of the Church-run schools are run on charity and [on] money paid by learners in the form of school fees, whose taps have been cut off for more than four months, leaving the Church with no other alternatives,” according to the report.

