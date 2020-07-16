Catholic World News

German archdiocese plans dramatic downsizing

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Freiburg, Germany, is planning a major restructuring that consolidate 1,000 existing parishes into just 40 larger parishes. The plan would require Vatican approval—which was denied when the Trier diocese put forward a similar plan.

