Deadline looms for Vatican-China deal renewal

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Officials of the Vatican and Communist-ruled China are just two months away from the end of the two-year-long deal they signed in September 2018 on bishops’ appointments in China,” according to the report. “Yet, they have reportedly not met since last November.”

