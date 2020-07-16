Catholic World News

‘We are in a state of rebellion against God’: Philippine archbishop declares 21 days of prayer

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: “We are in a state of rebellion against God, and we are seeing the consequences of our sin,” said Archbishop Socrates Villegas, as he declared 21 days of prayer for national healing (a reference to “the 21 rebellious acts of the Israelites after the liberation from Egypt”). “We must repent. We must be consecrated again if we wish to be healed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!