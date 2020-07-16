Catholic World News
Pope Francis designates Mission San Buenaventura a minor basilica
July 16, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: St. Junípero Serra founded Mission San Buenaventura (Ventura, California) in 1782.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
