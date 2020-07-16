Catholic World News

Virgin Mary statue vandalized in Gary: head, hands removed

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Times of Northwest Indiana

CWN Editor's Note: Statues of the Blessed Mother have been defaced in Boston and New York, and beheaded in Chattanooga.

