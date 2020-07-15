Catholic World News

Italy expects drop in births because of CO19

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian government’s statistical agency predicts a drop in the number of births for 2019 as a result of the CO19 epidemic. The Istat agency expects a decrease of 10,000 births from last year’s figure—which was itself significantly down from the previous year. If unemployment continues to rise as expected, Istat predicts an even lower birth rate for 2021.

