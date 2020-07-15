Catholic World News

Mississippi priest asks parishioners to ‘consecrate’ Eucharist at home

July 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Biloxi, Mississippi, has distributed unconsecrated hosts to members of his parish, asking them to bless and distribute them while watching a livestreamed Mass. Father Tommy Conway provided parishioners with communion wafers and a “sacred vessel” to be used in their homes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!