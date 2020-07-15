Catholic World News

Indian bishop, facing rape charges, reports positive CO19 test

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, who is facing arrest on rape charges, has announced that he has tested positive for CO19. The bishop, who has failed to appear for court hearings, is still living in his official residence, apparently without restrictions.

