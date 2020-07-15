Catholic World News

Argentine bishops face charges for accepting sex-abuse complaints

July 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: An Argentine lawyer has filed criminal charges against two Catholic bishops who set up offices for receiving sex-abuse complaints. The complaint charges that Archbishops Eduardo Martin of Rosario and Sergio Fenoy of Santa Fe sought to “supplant the public prosecutor’s office” by encouraging complaints to another body.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!