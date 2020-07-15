Catholic World News

Italian bishop condemns mafia usury as ‘new slavery’ for families

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Under our eyes unthinkable things are happening,” said Bishop Giovanni D’Alise of Caserta: children, he explained, “are sent to work instead of adults, to pay off the debts incurred by parents.”

