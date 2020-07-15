Catholic World News

Pope donates ventilator to Brazil hospital

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pope cares about indigenous peoples whose rights are often violated,” said ishop Vital Corbellini of Marabá. “Their lands, forests and rivers are occupied, so it is necessary to look after them with affection and help them live well.”

