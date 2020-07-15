Catholic World News

German bishops split over plans to cut number of seminaries

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of candidates for the Catholic priesthood has gone from 594 in 2011 to 211 at present,” said Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers of Dresden-Meissen.

