Catholic World News

Court denies priest’s motion asking for delay of prisoner’s execution

July 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Mark O’Keefe, OSB, the former president-rector of Saint Meinrad School of Theology, unsuccessfully sought a delay of the execution until a CO19 vaccination is found, so that he could minister to the inmate without risking his health.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!