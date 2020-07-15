Catholic World News

San Gabriel mission church fire began in choir loft, official says

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: St. Junípero Serra founded Mission San Gabriel Arcángel in 1771. “Investigators have not yet determined what started the blaze,” according to the report, and the parish has vowed to rebuild.

