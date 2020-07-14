Catholic World News

Ministry in the midst of pandemic: A survey of US bishops

July 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate

CWN Editor's Note: 59% of the nation’s bishops responded to the survey, which examines diocesan morale, finances, and technology. The survey found that 17% of bishops have laid off staff, while 50% have decided not to do so.

