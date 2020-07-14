Catholic World News

New Zealand bishop resumes ministry after hiatus

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to a “particularly harrowing and testing time for me personally,” Bishop Michael Dooley of Dunedin had stepped back from his ministry on May 3. “This experience has reminded me that when I am in difficulty then I need to reach out for help from others and most of all for help from God.”

