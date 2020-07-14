Catholic World News

Evangelical, Catholic leaders say President Trump has left persecuted Christians in danger

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are living in what St. John Paul II called a ‘new age of martyrdom,’ where many worldwide face persecution for their faith,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “I pray our nation will reverse course and once again stand with refugees and asylum seekers, including those escaping religious persecution.”

