In Sea Sunday message, cardinal laments plight of seafarers in time of CO19

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, also wrote a prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary for Sea Sunday, which commemorates the work of the Apostleship of the Sea.

