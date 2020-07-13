Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch says Hagia Sophia decision as setback for coexistence

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako said that it is “sad and painful” to see the Hagia Sophia converted into a mosque, particularly because the decision shows no respect for “the feelings of 2 billion Christians in the world.” The Iraqi prelate said that the Turkish leader Kemal Ataturk made a “courageous” move a century ago by converting the building to a museum, which stood for years as “a symbol of Islamic-Christian coexistence.”

