Arrest warrant, no bail for Indian bishop charged with rape

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Indian court has issued an arrest warrant for Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is charged with raping a nun. The court indicated that the bishop would not be allowed bail.

