Catholic World News

Russian prelate: Hagia Sophia as mosque is ‘slap in the face’

July 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pravmir

CWN Editor's Note: The conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a mosque is “a slap in the face to the entire world of Christianity,” said Metropolitan Hilarion, who heads ecumenical affairs for the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!