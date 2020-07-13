Catholic World News

Head of French bishops foresees women cardinals in future

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In a complete synodal form, the voice of women should especially be heard more, given that the apostolic succession is reserved to men,” said Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Rheims, president of the French Bishops’ Conference.

