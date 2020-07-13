Catholic World News

Arrest made in fire at Florida Catholic parish

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Steven Shields, 23, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, arson, and burglary after he drove his van through the doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. A police report described him as a schizophrenic who cited Scripture.

