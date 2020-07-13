Catholic World News

Police ordered to protect dismissed Indian nun

July 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican upheld the dismissal of Sister Lucy Kalapura, who protested against a bishop accused of rape.

