Beatification causes of Father Kino, 4 others advance

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recognized the heroic virtues of Father Eusebio Kino (1645-1711), a Jesuit missionary who founded San Xavier del Bac and other missions in Arizona and Mexico (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). The Pope also declared three others venerable—Father Mariano José de Ibargüengoitia y Zuloaga, Mother Maria Félix Torres, and Angiolino Bonetta—and recognized a miracle that paves the way for the beatification of Ven. Mariantonia Samà.

