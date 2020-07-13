Catholic World News

Italy’s bishops say proposed homophobia law creates ‘crime of opinion’

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The vice president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Bishop Antonino Raspanti of Acireale, spoke out against the proposed law and warned of the prospect of legal action against persons who say that marriage is the union of a man and a woman (Italian-language interview).

