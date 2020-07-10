Catholic World News

USCCB: Urge your Senators to prioritize the poor and vulnerable in the next CO19 relief package

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The action alert advises the faithful to “tell your Senators to act now to support those who are poor and vulnerable during this pandemic by: providing resources to meet the needs of those who are homeless and those struggling to keep a roof over their heads; increasing SNAP benefit amounts; enacting policies that encourage and support employers to retain and rehire workers and considering additional stimulus payments ...”

