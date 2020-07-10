Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: ‘My time in prison’

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a lot of goodness in prisons,” he begins. “At times, I am sure, prisons may be hell on earth. I was fortunate to be kept safe and treated well. I was impressed by the professionalism of the warders, the faith of the prisoners, and the existence of a moral sense even in the darkest places.”

