EU bishops’ commission outlines vision for Europe’s recovery

July 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) issued its 11-page statement as Germany began its rotating 6-month EU presidency. COMECE was joined by the Conference of European Churches (CEC), a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities.

