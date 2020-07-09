Catholic World News

Holy See renews call for ‘concrete solutions’ to refugee crisis

July 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva, addressed a UN refugee agency meeting devoted to “Resettlement and Complementary Pathways.”

