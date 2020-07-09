Catholic World News

UN commission fails again over abortion and anti-sovereignty language

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: “The United States has blocked the UN Commission on Population and Development from agreement due to the inclusion of abortion promoting language and the failure to include sovereignty in a draft declaration,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!