‘This is a saga that did not need to occur’: US bishops welcome Little Sisters’ Supreme Court victory

July 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Contraception is not health care, and the government should never have mandated that employers provide it in the first place,” said the chairmen of the bishops’ committees on religious liberty and pro-life activities, following the Supreme Court decision in Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania (CWN coverage). “Even after the federal government expanded religious exemptions to the HHS contraceptive mandate, Pennsylvania and other states chose to continue this attack on conscience.”

